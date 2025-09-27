Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,239,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 12,197.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 120,506 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 261,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

