Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average of $295.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

