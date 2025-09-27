Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 736 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 184,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.