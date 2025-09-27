Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 118,213 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,213 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

