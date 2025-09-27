U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,332 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.