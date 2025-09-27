U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,287,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,052,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,358,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.09 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.