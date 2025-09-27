U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. $MHD

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,979,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 117,310 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.1%

MHD stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

