U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

