U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

