U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after acquiring an additional 151,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.8%

Shares of MTUM opened at $254.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

