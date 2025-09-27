U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.