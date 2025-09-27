UMB Bank n.a. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 104,633.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

IFRA opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

