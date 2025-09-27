UMB Bank n.a. Sells 264 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Novanta by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 329.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 80.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NOVT opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $184.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

