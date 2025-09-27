UMB Bank n.a. Sells 700 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 596,819 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 232,067 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 180,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,868,000.

SLYV stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

