Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 19,716,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,394 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 255.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,156,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 128,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.