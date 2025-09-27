Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.42. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

