Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $436,000.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

