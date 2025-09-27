Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $305,287,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 756,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,548,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,303,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

