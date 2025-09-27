Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CTRE opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

See Also

