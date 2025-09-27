Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baring Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $399.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $405.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

