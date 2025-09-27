VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,157,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 280,033 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

