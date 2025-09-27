Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.