Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

