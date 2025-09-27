Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.