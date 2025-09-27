Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.