Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

