Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

