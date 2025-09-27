Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Holdings Cut by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $283.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

