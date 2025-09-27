Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

