Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

