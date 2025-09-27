Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baring Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

