Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE is Flower City Capital’s Largest Position

Flower City Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 36.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $61,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,116,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $577,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 392.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $300.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.98. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $304.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

