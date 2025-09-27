Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Holdings Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 34,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 191,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 188,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

