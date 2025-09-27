Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

