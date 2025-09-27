Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $254.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $233.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.