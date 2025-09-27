Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baring Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $610.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

