Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

