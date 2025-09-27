Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26. The stock has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

