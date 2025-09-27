Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after acquiring an additional 545,244 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.