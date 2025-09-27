Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 229.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 164.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 128,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,364,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

