Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 147,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $571,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

