Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Stake Increased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 147,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.