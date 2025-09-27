Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

