Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

