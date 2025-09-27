Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.64.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

