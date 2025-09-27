Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

