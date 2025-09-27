Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

