Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $215,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

