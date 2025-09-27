Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $462,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 140,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $80.86.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

