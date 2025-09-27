Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

